Canon launches two new cameras - EOSR5 and EOSR6

Broadcast
News
Published: 12 July 2020 - 2:46 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Canon has launched two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 featuring the RF Mount.

The EOS R5 delivers 45 megapixel stills at up to 20fps and is the first full frame mirrorless ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K to 120p.

The EOS R6 clocks in at 20.1 megapixel stills at 20fps, and 4K video up to 60p and Full HD at up to 120p.

For the first time in the EOS series, EOS R5 and EOS R6 incorporate 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) providing benefits for users of all types of lenses.

Designed to work collaboratively with the IS system of RF lenses, the solution has been engineered so that RF lenses and the sensor work to correct pitch and yaw with the sensor correcting X-Y and roll movements.

This intelligent stabilisation system corrects at up to 8-stops.


