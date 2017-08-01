Fatafeat features Egyptian Celebrity Dalia Mostafa in ‘Asrar Mama’

Broadcast
News
Published: 13 July 2020 - 1:43 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Arabic food channel Fatafeat is launching a new show curated to inspire creative food choices for healthy and delicious meals.

Titled Asrar Mama (meaning Mum’s Secrets) the show will feature Egyptian celebrity and mother, Dalia Mostafa alongside Sina Walid, a nine-year-old with a passion for baking, as they cook up creative, healthy and delicious meals that the whole family will love.

Walid was previously featured in Bait El Halaweyat (House of Desserts) on Fatafeat in 2018.

Viewers can also contribute to the show via Dalia’s social media pages, where they can ask recipe-related questions and for advice in helping placate picky eaters.

Asrar Mama will air every Sunday and Tuesday at 12:55pm (KSA), from 12 July, on Fatafeat (beIN channel 351).
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Weatherford signs 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Company
    New tech to help logistics workers socially distant
      Retail supply chains still overly reliant on paper processes
        Baker McKenzie lawyers on the complex decisions around rebranding hotels
          How Dubai's Waldorf Astoria DIFC is elevating hygeine standards

            More related galleries

            TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
              In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                  Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                    Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19