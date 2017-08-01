Fatafeat features Egyptian Celebrity Dalia Mostafa in ‘Asrar Mama’

Titled Asrar Mama (meaning Mum’s Secrets) the show will feature Egyptian celebrity and mother, Dalia Mostafa alongside Sina Walid, a nine-year-old with a passion for baking, as they cook up creative, healthy and delicious meals that the whole family will love.

Walid was previously featured in Bait El Halaweyat (House of Desserts) on Fatafeat in 2018.

Viewers can also contribute to the show via Dalia’s social media pages, where they can ask recipe-related questions and for advice in helping placate picky eaters.

Asrar Mama will air every Sunday and Tuesday at 12:55pm (KSA), from 12 July, on Fatafeat (beIN channel 351).