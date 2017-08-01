DC Shows score high amongst StarzPlay users across MENA

The Flash tops the binge-watching chart with 62% of StarzPlay's DC fans watching and completing the full boxsets.

The show featuring DC’s fastest man alive is also amongst the most-watched series in MENA with 26.7% of StarzPlay’s monthly active users (MAUs) addicted to the action-packed superhero series.

DC fans in Kuwait seem to love the crime-scene investigator the most with 38.1% of Kuwaiti monthly active users watching the show followed by 31.4% in UAE, 27.2% in KSA and 33% in Egypt.

Another popular DC character Batwoman attracted highest unique users with 41% of DC fans consuming new episodes every week.

Khaled Benchouche, SVP programming and acquisitions, StarzPlay said: “As a customer-focused brand, we constantly analyse our in-house data to provide content that is most sought-after and relevant for our subscribers. Our recent study shows the growing appetite for DC content in the region especially boxsets. The latest additions to our DC portfolio have done exceptionally well. We have seen a tremendous increase in viewing during the stay at home period, which provided us more insights on the type of content our customers prefer. We will continue to follow our data-led strategy to meet and exceed consumer expectations.”