Lenovo’s powerhouse ThinkStation P620 to ship in September 2020

Lenovo is targeting power users with its new PC with the firm claiming the PC is ideally suited to “today’s digital creation environments which are packed with ever-scaling projects and increasingly complex workflows”.The Threadripper PRO processors in the ThinkStation P620, touted as the world’s first and only 64-core workstation, offer clock speeds up to 4.0GHz, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth and 8-channel memory support.
Prior to today, traditionally the max core count that a single-CPU system could handle was 18 cores, while the highest a dual-processor system could support was 56.The ThinkStation P620 unlocks a new era of what can be accomplished with a single CPU workstation.
The new set-up allows users seamless 8K streaming in real-time, reduced render times, ultra-fast simulation solving, quick assembly rebuilds and smooth interactivity with 3D assets all without having to scale to a dual socket system.The PC can support up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphics cards, up to 1TB of memory and 20TB of storage.
The enterprise-grade unit is the first and only PCIe Gen 4 workstation available today – offering twice the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0.The ThinkStation P620 will be available starting in September 2020.