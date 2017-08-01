Nautel hires Kyle Dibbin as regional sales manager

Broadcast
News
Published: 15 July 2020 - 12:33 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Nautel has announced the appointment of Kyle Dibbin as regional sales manager for Africa and the Middle East.

He has been with Nautel since 2012, starting in a test and repair capacity and later moving to customer service. His most recent position was business development manager, VS sales.

“Kyle has a wealth of knowledge both in the technology behind Nautel transmitters and customer interaction on a daily basis,” said Wendell Lonergan, senior director of broadcast sales for Nautel.

“His passion for providing long-term quality transmitter solutions to customers will be a great asset to our partners in this region. We congratulate Kyle on this new position with our company.”

Nautel is renowned as a manufacturer of AM and FM radio broadcast transmitters.

Untuil date, more than 16,000 Nautel transmitters have been deployed in over 177 countries since 1970.


