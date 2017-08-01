Nautel hires Kyle Dibbin as regional sales manager

Nautel has announced the appointment of Kyle Dibbin as regional sales manager for Africa and the Middle East.

He has been with Nautel since 2012, starting in a test and repair capacity and later moving to customer service. His most recent position was business development manager, VS sales.

“Kyle has a wealth of knowledge both in the technology behind Nautel transmitters and customer interaction on a daily basis,” said Wendell Lonergan, senior director of broadcast sales for Nautel.

“His passion for providing long-term quality transmitter solutions to customers will be a great asset to our partners in this region. We congratulate Kyle on this new position with our company.”

Nautel is renowned as a manufacturer of AM and FM radio broadcast transmitters.

Untuil date, more than 16,000 Nautel transmitters have been deployed in over 177 countries since 1970.