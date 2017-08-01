MBC named Top 10 media company in the world

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 July 2020 - 1:47 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC Group has secured its first Top 10 position for digital and social media video views in the world.

According to Tubular Labs’ latest released results for the month of May 2020, MBC has achieved stellar growth over the past month, jumping from 19th position in April, to the 10th position in May on the leaderboard for global media and entertainment entities.

[[{"fid":"20561","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":510,"width":750,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The media company achieved a total of 4.56 billion digital and social video views in May 2020 – compared to 2.5 billion views in April – resulting in a month-on-month (MOM) growth of close to 90%.

In terms of digital and social media views, MBC is now ahead of all European media organisations, and only behind global US leaders.


