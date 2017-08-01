Russia's first virtual content market place garners huge response

In June 2020, the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition hosted by Roskino, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Moscow Government, hosted more than 1400 registered participants which included 600 international users from 70 countries.

The largest number of buyers coming from the United States, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and China.



The virtual event presented a wide range of national content, encompassing film, TV, and animation with 120 Russian companies presenting 300 exclusive titles that generated over 600 meetings with international organisations.

The event attracted major distributors and platforms such as Apple TV, France Televisions, Wild Bunch, Lionsgate, Dogwoof, RTL, AMC Networks, Mediaset, Beta Film, Koch Media, Iqiyi and others.



The platform hosted eight days of content negotiations, screenings, co-production pitches, panel discussions, cultural events, and networking.

Following the success of the event, plans are in place to create a permanent platform that will become the main source of information on the Russian film market including an overview of completed projects, those in production, and potential opportunities that exist for international partners.



Evgenia Markova, CEO of Roskino explained: “Roskino managed to create a platform that transpired into a full-scale multi-functional digital market for buyers, producers, filmmakers, and media. It proved highly viable and efficient, in line with the global trend of migrating to a mixed event format, which will combine extensive working online with offline meetings and traditional networking. The online platform allowed us to showcase the full landscape of titles and film services that Russia has to offer. Thanks to the combined efforts of the industry we were able to prepare it in a short amount of time and present a panoramic view of the film market to global partners.”



During the event, a number of deals were finalised with numerous negotiations still taking place.



