Russia's first virtual content market place garners huge response

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 July 2020 - 1:28 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

In June 2020, the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition hosted by Roskino, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Moscow Government, hosted more than 1400 registered participants which included 600 international users from 70 countries.

The largest number of buyers coming from the United States, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and China.

The virtual event presented a wide range of national content, encompassing film, TV, and animation with 120 Russian companies presenting 300 exclusive titles that generated over 600 meetings with international organisations.

The event attracted major distributors and platforms such as Apple TV, France Televisions, Wild Bunch, Lionsgate, Dogwoof, RTL, AMC Networks, Mediaset, Beta Film, Koch Media, Iqiyi and others.

The platform hosted eight days of content negotiations, screenings, co-production pitches, panel discussions, cultural events, and networking.

Following the success of the event, plans are in place to create a permanent platform that will become the main source of information on the Russian film market including an overview of completed projects, those in production, and potential opportunities that exist for international partners.

Evgenia Markova, CEO of Roskino explained: “Roskino managed to create a platform that transpired into a full-scale multi-functional digital market for buyers, producers, filmmakers, and media. It proved highly viable and efficient, in line with the global trend of migrating to a mixed event format, which will combine extensive working online with offline meetings and traditional networking. The online platform allowed us to showcase the full landscape of titles and film services that Russia has to offer. Thanks to the combined efforts of the industry we were able to prepare it in a short amount of time and present a panoramic view of the film market to global partners.”

During the event, a number of deals were finalised with numerous negotiations still taking place.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem opens booking for penthouse suites
    Telia Carrier expands its reach in the US
      Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm launches 'Extraordinary has new look' marketing campaign
        60,000 travel professionals advise on Dubai’s tourism restart
          Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rates show recovery in July

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
              TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
                In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                  In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                    Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday