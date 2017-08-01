AMS Neve launches new console

The new small format console has a large format sound based on the iconic 80-series console range.

The 8424 console is designed to fit the needs of the modern hybrid studio where the speed of in-the-box workflow is enhanced with sound quality of analogue outboard gear.

The 8424’s dual-input channel strip allows for seamless switching between recording and mixing inputs without additional patching.

Simple input connectivity via 24 line-level inputs, dual 1073 preamps, and dual Instrument DI channels makes the 8424 the perfect console for artists to effortlessly connect and record their instruments, and performers can record directly from the control room, taking advantage of the 8424’s dual cue mix system with talkback/return talkback capability and dual headphone amplifiers.

The 8424 offers the ultimate analogue mixing platform with 24 DAW returns across 24 channel faders or, for larger DAW sessions, a 48-Mix mode that allows a total of 48 mono inputs with individual level and pan controls to be mixed through the 8424’s Marinair transformer-coupled stereo mix bus.