Solid State Logic launches pure analogue mixing console

Solid State Logic (SSL) announced that its new Origin analogue mixing console is now shipping to its global partners and dealers.

The latest in a long line of SSL studio mixing consoles, Origin brings an unprecedented degree of sonic performance and flexibility to the modern production studio; priced at little under $50,000.

As the first large large-format analogue studio mixing console from SSL in over a decade, Origin appeals to both large scale recording and mixing facilities, educational institutes, as well as top-shelf project studios.

SSL has already announced the first US based installation of Origin at the Blackbird Studios in Nashville, with additional consoles already ordered by other major studios.

A purely analogue, inline, dual channel design, with 16 buses, E Series 242 type EQ and an updated version of the classic Bus Compressor.

The new PureDrive mic pre inherits the clarity and purity of previous SSL Mic Pre designs, that can also switch character to a warm, harmonically rich and driven tone that varies with mic pre gain.