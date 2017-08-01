Solid State Logic launches pure analogue mixing console

Broadcast
News
Published: 18 July 2020 - 6:24 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Solid State Logic (SSL) announced that its new Origin analogue mixing console is now shipping to its global partners and dealers.

The latest in a long line of SSL studio mixing consoles, Origin brings an unprecedented degree of sonic performance and flexibility to the modern production studio; priced at little under $50,000.

As the first large large-format analogue studio mixing console from SSL in over a decade, Origin appeals to both large scale recording and mixing facilities, educational institutes, as well as top-shelf project studios.

SSL has already announced the first US based installation of Origin at the Blackbird Studios in Nashville, with additional consoles already ordered by other major studios.

A purely analogue, inline, dual channel design, with 16 buses, E Series 242 type EQ and an updated version of the classic Bus Compressor.

The new PureDrive mic pre inherits the clarity and purity of previous SSL Mic Pre designs, that can also switch character to a warm, harmonically rich and driven tone that varies with mic pre gain.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Supply chains of national energy companies significantly impacted by COVID-19
    TAQA Awards $245 Million Projects to Expand Its Recycled Water Distribution Program
      Diversey rolls out new disinfectants to battle COVID-19
        Dubai bars allowed to reopen under new guidelines
          Vodafone Idea pays an additional $133m towards its AGR dues

            More related galleries

            10 of the best hospitality schools across the Middle East
              Photos: First look inside the new The Artisan at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
                  A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                    In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio