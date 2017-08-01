Sony announces new HDC-P31 multi-purpose point of view camera

As the demand to streamline media production workflows increases, the model’s remote menu setting and status monitoring minimize the time and personnel needed on-site during a production, since POV cameras are often mounted in inaccessible or hard to reach locations or used on a crane, rail or robotics system. The flexible and lightweight HDC-P31 is ideal for studio, faith and rental applications, and sports production.

The new HD model incorporates a global shutter three 2/3-inch CMOS sensor system for enhanced optical performance that provides high sensitivity and low noise. In addition, the camera is designed to be used as an integral part of Sony’s popular HDC series ecosystem, creating the same stunning images and look and using the same workflow, but in a smaller POV form factor. The camera creates a comprehensive system while working alongside Sony’s XVS series of switchers for a powerful ELC Live Production Control Automation system.

“The heart of the camera is its image sensor, and as a leader in sensor technology, Sony continues to combine our legacy and expertise in imaging with feedback from our user base to develop the necessary tools to enhance our lineup and serve the production community,” said Hany Bartella, Business Head – Broadcast & Media ME at Sony Professional Solutions MEA. “From resolution and form factor to price and future capabilities, Sony prides itself on providing choices that empower our users. With the launch of the HDC-P31, Sony is delivering an option that responds to the industry’s request for remote functionality, paired with a smaller footprint for more mounting freedom, both of which contribute to a streamlined media production workflow.”