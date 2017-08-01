Imagine Communications Provides Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Al Wousta Channel with IP Playout Solution

Imagine Communications has taken a leading role in Al Wousta, a new television channel owned by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) and broadcast from Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

A completely greenfield installation set in a purpose built building, the station is entirely reliant on IP connectivity using the SMPTE ST 2110 family of standards.

The technology platform was collaboratively developed by engineers from Al Wousta and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and supported by Imagine Communications, in association with UAE systems integrator Tek Signals.

“With the rare opportunity to build a brand-new facility, of course we were going to use the most powerful, agile and future-ready technology available,” said Aisha Alzareef, broadcast technology & information systems director at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

“The whole industry is moving towards SMPTE ST 2110 because of the real benefits open systems and IP interconnectivity deliver, like compact and flexible installations, and the ability to add new functionality and standards like Ultra HD almost at the touch of a button.

The new facility includes a large studio, post production and a playout center, with the infrastructure and automation for playout driven by Imagine Communications.

Virtually all of the functionality of the center is implemented in software on COTS hardware, delivering cost-effectiveness, operational flexibility and the ability to easily scale in the future. All connectivity uses IP over fiber, with sufficient bandwidth to move to 4K and HDR Ultra HD in future.

As well as building the master control and automation facilities at Al Dhaid, Imagine Communications was also tasked with implementing a four-channel disaster recovery (DR) site based on the Versio modular playout system with ADC automation.

This provides backup playout not just for Al Wousta, but also for other channels from SBA, ensuring comprehensive business continuity. Nexio Motion software provides workflow management, optimizing content movement and exchanges between the main playout center and DR site, ensuring complete business continuity with minimal operator intervention.

Al Wousta’s main channel relies on Imagine Communications’ Nexio+ AMP video servers with Versio IOX SAN storage for its central storage and playout preparations ― with overall control again handled by ADC automation. These systems interface seamlessly with other broadcast equipment, including those in the live studio and the post production network ― delivering flexibility in workflows today and in the future. It also ensures tight integration with SBA’s existing Broadcast Master suite, also from Imagine, for automation and error-free management of linear and nonlinear rights, sales, scheduling and media ― boosting SBA ability to drive productivity and revenue streams.

Anas Hantash, head of Middle East, South Asia and North Africa for Imagine Communications said: “Thanks to SMPTE ST 2110 and Imagine Communications, every element in the chain is connected seamlessly, over fiber, with no restrictions on routing or bandwidth. When Al Wousta wants to expand, whether with more content or to move to UHD, it can be accommodated with a simple software change and absolutely no disruption to their operations or their viewing audience.”

As well as reflecting the culture of the emirate, with 90% locally created content, Al Wousta has an important educational role, working with local media universities to provide practical experience for students in its production and playout center.