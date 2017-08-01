ZEE launches content brand ‘Zindagi’ on ZEE5

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) launched its content brand Zindagi, on its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5.

Zindagi’s shows have garnered praise by audiences in India for its realistic appeal, superlative character portrayals, captivating performances and ability to satisfy increasingly evolving content preferences of viewers.

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE5 global and international broadcast business, ZEE said: “ZEE’s strength has always been in its ability to narrate unique stories, to connect with billions of people worldwide, and to offer different genres of content. Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content offering and culturally rich stories from across the globe, which are far more attuned to the digital audience sensibilities. Zindagi’s universal content has a very strong appeal, and we are excited to offer this rich & engaging content library to the users of ZEE5 across the world. We also understand that the viewers’ needs are diverse and therefore we have a compelling content catalogue from Zindagi, which encapsulates a universality of emotions. We stay committed to offering an extraordinary entertainment experience to our consumers across multiple touchpoints, and we are sure that our viewers will once again embrace this widely acclaimed brand on our platform.”

Zindagi will offer a myriad mix of shows appealing to various audiences from different age group and cultural backgrounds. Some fo the shows available are Shehr-E-Zaat, Aunn Zara, Badi Aapa, Mastana Mahi, Main Abdul Qadir Hun, Noorpur Ki Rani.