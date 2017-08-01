Seagate launches two new storage units under LaCie

Published: 5 July 2020 - 10:06 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

LaCie, Seagate’s premium storage brand, has launched two new storage solutions for creative professionals and prosumers.

The new LaCie 1big Dock SSD Pro and LaCie 1big Dock are directed towards studio workflow with a complete desktop storage solution.

Designed by Neil Poulton, the LaCie 1big Dock SSD Pro (2TB and 4TB SSD capacities) and 1big Dock (4TB, 8TB, and 16TB HDD capacities) add to LaCie’s line of data storage systems built for creative professionals.

LaCie’s 1big Dock SSD Pro can handle editing of 6K, 8K, super slow motion, uncompressed video, and VFX content.

The new storage unit utilises Seagate’s FireCuda NVMe SSD and Thunderbolt 3 to deliver read speeds of up to 2800MB/s.

It streamlines workflow with two Thunderbolt 3 ports that are USB-C compatible, and a docking station including one built-in USB 3.0 port, cinema-grade memory card slots (CFast 2.0, CFexpress, and SD), and a DisplayPort 1.4 output connection.

This also means it can be hooked up to most professional cinema cameras from brands such as ARRI, Blackmagic, RED, and Canon.

