ZEE5 partners with cashback app ZNAP in UAE

Published: 5 July 2020 - 10:56 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
ZEE5 Global has partnered with cashback mobile app ZNAP in UAE.

The application offers users a shopping experience with rewards and bonuses while sitting at home.

The partnership will provide users a chance to earn cashback credit and a monthly subscription to premium content on ZEE5 Global.

ZEE5 Global intends to engage with ZNAP’s user base through an engaging video that plays on the app upon login.

A ZEE5 content composite video is placed on the app including titles like Chintu Ka Birthday, The Casino and Lalbazaar. Users who complete watching the full video get a chance to be a part of a lucky draw hosted by ZNAP to win AED 50 worth credit into their ZNAP account which can be used for further purchases.

Furthermore, ZNAP entitles anyone enrolled with the app to a free ZEE5 Global monthly subscription with access to more than 100,000 hours of on-demand content, including popular ZEE5 premium and originals.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We are delighted to announce yet another collaboration in the Middle East region. This partnership will enable ZNAP’s extensive user base across the UAE to access and experience our huge bouquet of premium entertainment content, while staying home.”

