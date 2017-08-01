MBC Academy to help focus Saudi talent in media

MBC Group has launched an educational and training platform, MBC Academy to support media production in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The academy’s main aim is upskilling of Saudi talent across various media sectors.

The MBC Academy is accepting applications from Saudis in TV, film, radio, theatre, content production, digital content, photography, music, lighting, editing or comedy.

The academy’s programmes have been carefully developed internally, with leading international expertise, to cater to those aspiring to develop their skills, make progress in their career, and potentially win the opportunity to be involved in projects of global magnitude.

MBC Academy’s successful applicants will receive intensive training in media and production.

Prospects will acquire skills to the highest standards in line with international best practices.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman, MBC Group said: “Here at MBC Group, we believe in telling our own stories; bringing them to the rest of the world. MBC Academy is part of the MBC GROUP’s mission to showcase the region’s potential, as well as create a more open space for exchanging dialogue and expertise between our region and international entities in similar fields. We believe in investing in our own youth and empowering them with the right skills they need to pursue a thriving and promising career.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to top-tier talent who has incredibly promising potential. What this talent is missing is a platform to help them reach their full potential, as well as offer them once-in-a-lifetime work experience opportunities not available anywhere else. We cannot wait to provide the space this year for more Saudi youth to achieve their goals and realise their potential. We also cannot wait to showcase to the world what our burgeoning Saudi youth in media is made of.”

Led by Jana Yamani, executive director of talent at MBC Group, the academy will initially focus on three core pillars: Inspiration and Awareness, skill development and talent management.

Yamani said: “With the major developments occurring in the Saudi media space, as well as in the Kingdom overall, we are witnessing more interest from Saudi youth wanting to pursue a career in media or related creative industries. MBC Academy’s work revolves around providing an integrated programme that can provide the necessary skills in order to transform promising talent into distinguished professionals who have acquired skills to the highest standards in line with international best practices.

She also added that the academy will, in the future, introducing more initiatives such as online courses, non-degree programmes, and work experience opportunities in Hollywood etc.