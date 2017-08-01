Open Broadcast Systems launches native uncompressed IP decoding

Open Broadcast Systems has announced the launch of native Uncompressed IP decoding on its C-200 decoder product.

Representing an industry first, it can decode to 2110 Uncompressed IP using software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware.

This is in addition to the company’s existing encoders which are capable of encoding 2110 Uncompressed IP to MPEG-TS.



Native IP processing removes the need for conversion to or from SDI. This drastically reduces the amount of hardware needed as well as fully maximising the efficiencies afforded with IP contribution workflows.

Production teams can easily spin up and down additional capacity as necessary, for example, during live events or breaking news.



C-200 decoders have been deployed for a customer project involving the company’s high-density decoder enabling more than 64 feeds decoded from MPEG-TS to 2110 uncompressed IP. The system, which has been deployed in 2U of rackspace, replaces nearly two entire racks of traditional SDI decoders.



Kieran Kunhya, CEO, Open Broadcast Systems, commented: “Uncompressed IP brings new efficiencies that allow video content providers to do more. This marks an important step change for IP contribution, as removing the need for conversion enables our customers to fully maximise the space and cost efficiencies of IP.”