Solid State Logic Origin mixing console begins shipping

Solid State Logic's (SSL) new Origin analogue mixing console is now shipping across the world through its partners and distributors.

The latest in a long line of SSL studio mixing consoles Origin is priced little under $50,000.

As the first large large-format analogue studio mixing console from SSL in over a decade, Origin is targetting recording and mixing facilities, educational institutes, as well as top-shelf project studios around the world.

SSL has already announced the first US based installation of Origin at the Blackbird Studios in Nashville, with additional consoles already ordered by other prominent facilities.

Nigel Beaumont, managing director, SSL said: “The combination of classic analogue SSL design, forward-thinking hybrid production tools, and features like E-Series EQ and Bus Compressor that are so fundamental to the legacy of SSL, all at a new price point that makes ORIGIN an option for a wider audience”.

A purely analogue, inline, dual channel design, with 16 buses, E Series 242 type EQ and an updated version of the classic Bus Compressor, Origin breathes new life into a design classic across the whole console.

The new PureDrive mic pre inherits the clarity and purity of previous SSL Mic Pre designs, that can also switch character to a warm, harmonically rich and driven tone that varies with mic pre gain. The new mix bus and mix amp architecture delivers an amazingly low noise floor along with a huge headroom for a summing bus, that retains the classic SSL sound while bringing the breadth and space to mixes that engineers and producers love from analogue summing. Balanced insert points per channel path, dedicated channel direct outputs, stem-ready 0dB fader bypass switches, and a new configurable centre section, make it an ideal way to add console workflow to a modern production studio.