Anevia adds multi-tiered storage to its cloud DVR storage

Anevia, a manufacturer of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has added multi-tiered storage to its Cloud DVR storage offering, Embedded Distributed Storage (EDS).

This new feature makes EDS even more cost-efficient and scalable while also enabling storage in the cloud – meaning the solution becomes both flexible and elastic.

The original hyper-convergent design of the scalable, high-performance EDS calls for more servers to be added to increase streaming and storage capacity in parallel. Multi-tiered storage means it is now possible to also increase storage capacity independently of streaming capacity.

With only a small fraction of the VOD catalogue being consumed regularly, long-tail content can be stored more efficiently and cost-effectively on general-purpose ‘cold storage’ support used by the IT departments.

This eliminates the need to buy new servers and the related software licences, cutting both the complexity and the cost of scaling for a given number of users, Anevia claims.

Damien Lucas, co-founder and CTO, Anevia said: "The cost of storage is among the highest operational overheads faced by an OTT TV service provider. The hyper-converged architecture of EDS already enables huge savings in this area but, until now, it treated all content as the same. With multi-tiered storage, TV service providers can now save even more by treating the content differently, depending on the value it has for viewers."