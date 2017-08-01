Anevia adds multi-tiered storage to its cloud DVR storage

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 June 2020 - 11:28 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Anevia, a manufacturer of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has added multi-tiered storage to its Cloud DVR storage offering, Embedded Distributed Storage (EDS).

This new feature makes EDS even more cost-efficient and scalable while also enabling storage in the cloud – meaning the solution becomes both flexible and elastic.

The original hyper-convergent design of the scalable, high-performance EDS calls for more servers to be added to increase streaming and storage capacity in parallel. Multi-tiered storage means it is now possible to also increase storage capacity independently of streaming capacity.

With only a small fraction of the VOD catalogue being consumed regularly, long-tail content can be stored more efficiently and cost-effectively on general-purpose ‘cold storage’ support used by the IT departments.

This eliminates the need to buy new servers and the related software licences, cutting both the complexity and the cost of scaling for a given number of users, Anevia claims.

Damien Lucas, co-founder and CTO, Anevia said: "The cost of storage is among the highest operational overheads faced by an OTT TV service provider. The hyper-converged architecture of EDS already enables huge savings in this area but, until now, it treated all content as the same. With multi-tiered storage, TV service providers can now save even more by treating the content differently, depending on the value it has for viewers."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Awardees Publish 40 Q1 Journal Articles Since Inception
    OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May
      FedEx Express supports local communities fighting Covid-19 across the Middle East
        Inaugural ATM Virtual starts today
          Airbus execs to look again at A320 production rates

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah