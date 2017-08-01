Cirque Du Soleil’s 'Paramour' debuts with Clear-Com’s HelixNet and FreeSpeak II

Hamburg's Stage Theater, Neue Flora, relied on Clear-Com’s digital wireless solutions for the production of Cirque Du Soleil’s new musical, Paramour.

The production is an energetic combination of traditional musical elements, circus-like splendor and impressive acrobatics, forged from the partnership between Cirque Du Soleil and live production company, Stage Entertainment.

The musical had already experienced great success on Broadway and had geared up for its European premiere at one of Germany’s largest stage theaters.



The Neue Flora was already equipped with Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II digital wireless intercom, however, it needed to be expanded to accommodate the requirements of performances like Paramour, that have increasingly complex communications needs.



Head of stage management, Achim Beyer, was responsible for coordinating the entire technical process throughout rehearsals and during the show.

"The role of a stage manager is to ensure that nothing happens by accident," explained Beyer.

"We have about 800 cues for each performance, so we need an absolutely reliable intercom system. Without it, we wouldn't have a show."



The existing system was expanded to include a comprehensive HelixNet partyline intercom system with an HKB-2X speaker station in an S-Mount, an HRM-4X remote station and several intercom user stations.

HelixNet allowed the theater to connect their user stations via the XLR cable infrastructure that was already in place throughout the space.



"We have many productions that cycle in and out of the theater," Beyer added. "Thanks to the flexibility and modular design of the Clear-Com system, we always have the ability to adapt our intercom to the requirements of each respective production.”



Due to the restrictions imposed in Germany in response to COVID-19, Stage Theatre Neue Flora has been temporarily closed and the production of Paramour has been suspended. Performances will resume once the restrictions are lifted.