MBC streaming service Shahid now available on TCL Android TVs

Published: 1 June 2020 - 11:12 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC Group and TCL Electronics have partnered to offer MBC’s library of video on demand content on all TCL Android televisions.

Existing users are able to find the Shahid app either via the launcher bar (home screen) or download it through Google Play.

New customers purchasing TCL's products will receive a free subscription to Shahid VIP, Shahid’s premium library that features a whole host of exclusive Arabic-language and international content, as well as live channels.

Free Shahid VIP subscriptions range from three months to a full year, depending on the model of TV purchased.

Johannes Larcher, managing director, digital and VOD at MBC Group said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with TCL Electronics to bring its loyal users the best viewing experience. Shahid is home to a wide range of exclusive and diverse content made in the region and beyond, including Shahid Originals and Premieres; the latest Arabic movies fresh from the box-office, plus series and other programmes from Disney, Marvel, Fox and much more. Shahid provides something for every member of the family.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics said: “Together with MBC Group, we are thrilled to see our first-class home theater experience benefit to the audience. We hope to further spread the excitement of Shahid’s exclusive content that elevates our TCL Android TV assortment. We are confident that this powerful TV line with premium contents will mark a milestone in our business and strengthen TCL’s position as a leader in the global consumer electronics industry.”

