Nickelodeon and OSN launch dedicated SpongeBob pop-up channel

Nickelodeon and OSN have partnered to launch a dedicated SpongeBob SquarePants Pop-up Channel in three languages that include English, Arabic and French.

The channel launched on May 29th and will continue to air 24/7 episodes of the popular children’s show until 13th of June, on OSN's platforms.

Special themes on the SpongeBob Pop-up Channel will include ‘Best Friends’, ‘Pets/Animals’, ‘School’, ‘Food’, ‘Family’ and ‘Vacations’, as well as the ‘Krusty Krab’ restaurant.

These two-hour themed marathons will take place from Sunday to Wednesday. There will also be further special themes on favourite characters, such as Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Gary, and the Planktons.

Kids can also tune in and catch-up with 6-hour mega-marathons from Thursday to Saturday from 3:00PM KSA / 4:00PM UAE.