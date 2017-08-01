Nickelodeon and OSN launch dedicated SpongeBob pop-up channel

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 June 2020 - 11:20 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Nickelodeon and OSN have partnered to launch a dedicated SpongeBob SquarePants Pop-up Channel in three languages that include English, Arabic and French.

The channel launched on May 29th and will continue to air 24/7 episodes of the popular children’s show until 13th of June, on OSN's platforms.

Special themes on the SpongeBob Pop-up Channel will include ‘Best Friends’, ‘Pets/Animals’, ‘School’, ‘Food’, ‘Family’ and ‘Vacations’, as well as the ‘Krusty Krab’ restaurant.

These two-hour themed marathons will take place from Sunday to Wednesday. There will also be further special themes on favourite characters, such as Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Gary, and the Planktons.

Kids can also tune in and catch-up with 6-hour mega-marathons from Thursday to Saturday from 3:00PM KSA / 4:00PM UAE.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Awardees Publish 40 Q1 Journal Articles Since Inception
    OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May
      FedEx Express supports local communities fighting Covid-19 across the Middle East
        Inaugural ATM Virtual starts today
          Airbus execs to look again at A320 production rates

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah