Tech tips on cleaning and disinfecting screen during Covid-19

Published: 1 June 2020 - 10:59 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial to stay up to date with any and all methods to stay healthy.

TRU-Vu has put together guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting TRU-Vu touch screen monitors without causing any damage to the screen or the monitor.

To begin with, it is important to distinguish cleaning from disinfecting.

Cleaning removes dirt, germs, and impurities. While cleaning does help to reduce germs that can lead to infection, it does not kill the germs.

Disinfecting utilises chemicals to kill germs to reduce/eliminate the chance of infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states: “diluted housed bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective” for disinfecting surfaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cleaning Guidelines

  1. Prepare your touch screen for cleaning by powering down the device, if possible.
  2. Be sure to not get any liquids inside of the unit. To best avoid doing so, do not directly spray the monitor. Either use wet wipes, or spray/dampen a cloth and be sure to squeeze any excess moisture off.
  3. Avoid using abrasive cloths, such as rags or paper towels, as they can spread lint and/or even damage the screen. Instead, use only non-abrasive cloths, such as soft lint-free cloth, in order to avoid scratching the monitor.
  4. Avoid products that may cause discoloration, such as highly concentrated alcohol (>85%), non-diluted bleach or ammonia solutions.
  5. Wipe the surface of the monitor gently in small circles, and then allow it to dry. Wash hands and discard the used gloves.

Disinfecting Guidelines

  1. Prepare your touchscreen for disinfecting by powering down the device, if possible.
  2. Dampen a new clean, non-abrasive cloth with a disinfectant recommended by the CDC: a household bleach solution (1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water) or Isopropyl alcohol (71% to 85% alcohol). Be sure to squeeze any excess liquid off of the cloth. Do not spray the solution directly onto the touch screen.
  3. Read the manufacturer’s instructions carefully, as many require the surface to remain wet for a few minutes. Continuous wiping may be required.
  4. Disinfect the surface by wiping it down gently in small circles, and then allow it to dry. Wash hands and discard the used gloves.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

