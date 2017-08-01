Cinema Akil to re-open on June 12

Broadcast
News
Published: 10 June 2020 - 6:09 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Dubai’s Cinema Akil is set to reopen its doors from June 12, 2020.

The emirate’s only independent cinema house has been closed since March 14, in support of the UAE’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The reopening coincides with the UAE’s gradual easing of the nearly three-month restrictions, following the rules designed by health authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors

New seating arrangements means Cinema Akil will only host 30% of its capacity, and seats rearranged to comply with social distancing measures ensuring a 2-meters distance between patrons.

In accordance with UAE regulations, both visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask at the cinema.

Patrons will also have their temperatures checked before entering Alserkal Avenue.

Cinema Akil will offer online bookings only in order to reduce contact and will administer rigorous disinfecting procedures every day, in addition to sanitizing stations available across the space.

Additionally, Cinema Akil will now screen one film from Tuesday to Saturday every night only to ensure proper sanitization and disinfection of the space daily including the use of a fogging machine.

The Cinema will be open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, box office hours will operate from 6 - 9 pm and closed on Sunday and Monday.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Roca launches a special COVID-19 conscious edition of jumpthegap international design contest
    Abu Dhabi movement ban extended for another week
      SirajPower appointed as a new solar partner by Danube Group
        DNV GL launches industry-wide collaboration to develop first-ever Recommended Practice for floating solar power plants
          Reopening begins, but COVID-19 economic shockwaves persist - PwC

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah