Cinema Akil to re-open on June 12

The emirate’s only independent cinema house has been closed since March 14, in support of the UAE’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The reopening coincides with the UAE’s gradual easing of the nearly three-month restrictions, following the rules designed by health authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors

New seating arrangements means Cinema Akil will only host 30% of its capacity, and seats rearranged to comply with social distancing measures ensuring a 2-meters distance between patrons.

In accordance with UAE regulations, both visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask at the cinema.

Patrons will also have their temperatures checked before entering Alserkal Avenue.

Cinema Akil will offer online bookings only in order to reduce contact and will administer rigorous disinfecting procedures every day, in addition to sanitizing stations available across the space.

Additionally, Cinema Akil will now screen one film from Tuesday to Saturday every night only to ensure proper sanitization and disinfection of the space daily including the use of a fogging machine.

The Cinema will be open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, box office hours will operate from 6 - 9 pm and closed on Sunday and Monday.