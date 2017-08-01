Meredith Grace Dabney's 'Here Today' short releases

Published: 10 June 2020 - 6:10 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Filmmaker and actress Meredith Grace Dabney has released her award-winning short film Here Today, which chronicles the life of a high school girl struggling to find her identity with a new group of friends.

The film comes directly from the filmmaker’s production company Astrabeta Creations in association with Arvold Productions and Point Nine Films.

This universally autobiographical tale, written by the young filmmaker, is a reminder of vulnerability, life’s connections and, most importantly, that words and actions, however small, affect everyone and everything.

Here Today, directed by Erica Arvold and written by Dabney, serves as a reminder that wherever you may be on your journey in life, you are valid and important.

Dabney uses her voice as a platform for herself and others who may be in a dark place. In conjunction with the film, Meredith has initiated a social media campaign

Dabney said: "I want to change the world through kindness and connectedness and this way, people can have a reminder to reach out to others by wearing it for all to see."

