TVU Networks launches new IP based video production tools

TVU Networks, a technology and IP and cloud based live video solutions provider, has launched Partyline, a new product for social productions.

With Partyline, call participants can achieve a unique level of communication and interaction from remote locations as though they were in the same physical studio while producing live and pre-recorded programming.

Partyline enables production personnel, talent and tools to collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality and perfectly synchronized audio and video.

Partyline is making its debut as an integrated part of TVU Producer, a simple and scalable cloud-based solution for broadcast quality production and will also be incorporated within the TVU ecosystem for use with other TVU solutions

“The global COVID pandemic has shifted the dynamic of TV production collaboration, requiring talent and technical staff to produce programming from their living rooms,” explains Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.

“Thus far, they’ve relied on readily available videoconferencing solutions that have significant limitations when it comes to professional studio production, particularly for true team collaboration. The challenge is how to bring the production crew, technical team, talent and tools together in a virtual studio environment, while producing a full HD/4K broadcast quality video remotely. Professional broadcasters require the ability to interact in real-time while producing programs in fully synchronized and broadcast quality audio and video. When achieved, that’s what we’re calling social production. It should be as close to in-person communication and interaction as possible. producers shouldn’t have to settle for something that makes creating their important work more cumbersome.”