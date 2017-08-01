Aruba expands Instant On Portfolio to SMBs

Published: 11 June 2020 - 12:41 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has expanded the Aruba Instant On product family to include a new series of switches that enable small businesses to deploy a unified, high-speed network that is easy to set-up, manage and maintain.

Whether deployed as part of a business continuity strategy or connectivity upgrade project, the new Aruba Instant On 1930 Series of smart-managed switches integrates with existing Instant On indoor / outdoor access points (APs), and can be centrally managed with the Instant On mobile app.

Patron expectations for seamless and secure connectivity are high, whether they are engaging with a large, multi-national chain or a small local business.

This places undue pressure on small businesses that often do not have the resources to keep IT personnel on staff to address networking challenges.

Norm Lillis, vice president of Small Business at CDW said: “With this latest addition to the Instant On portfolio, Aruba is addressing the primary pain points for small businesses that want to take a ‘set it and forget it’ approach, while still delivering the robust security features and management simplicity that small businesses need.

“Especially in uncertain times like these, when smaller organizations that supply essential services to their community have more pressing priorities to attend to, they’re looking for IT solutions that they can rely on to support their business continuity efforts today and into tomorrow.”

In addition, Aruba has teamed up with NordVPN, a trusted online security solutions provider with more than 12 million users worldwide, to deliver VPN services to Aruba Instant On customers.

The Aruba Instant On 1930 Switch Series is available with list prices starting at $129.


