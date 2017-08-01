Wearables market grew 29% in Q1 2020, despite onset of Covid-19

The quarterly report also stated that total device volume reached 72.6 million units according.

However, the growth was disproportionately spread across the various form factors as growth in wristbands and earwear / hearables was more than enough to offset the decline from smart and basic watches.

The surge was governed by product launches from Fitbit Xiaomi and Huwei.

The wristband category grew 16.2% during the quarter. Meanwhile, hearables grew 68.3% and accounted for 54.9% of the entire market.

"The hearables category was seemingly resilient to the market-suppressing forces caused by COVID-19," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers.

"Consumers were clamouring for these sophisticated earpieces not only for the abilty to playback audio but also to help them increase productivity, as many of them were forced to work from home and sought ways to reduce surrounding noise while staying connected to their smartphones and smart assistants."

The spread of Covid-19 also had adverse effects on the supply of smart and basic watches as many of these devices share components and resources with smartphones and PCs, which were also impacted during the first quarter of 2020.

Despite the decline, a few vendors, such as Huawei, Garmin, and Huami, managed healthy growth thanks to lesser reliance on markets in China and further expansion into the United States, Europe, and other parts of Asia.