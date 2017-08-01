Maser sells 200,000 TVs since launch in 12 months

Indian-based Consumer electronics start-up Maser clocked 200,000 TV units sold within 12 months of its UAE launch.

The company, which began operations in 2014 in India, operates out of a unit in Jebel Ali where it set up its operations after it recevied an $8 million investment from a UK private investment body.

Prateek Suri, founder, Maser said: “It is humbling and gratifying to cross the 200,000-units sales milestones within a comparatively short span of time, operating in a challenging business environment. This is proof that our ambitious low margin-high volumes strategy, coupled with a customer-centric approach, has paid handsome dividends.”

One year ago, Maser brought 200,000 units to Jebel Ali Free Zone from its manufacturing facility based in Delhi, India.

This initial consignment was picked for sales and distribution by local UAE companies, sold in Saudi Arabia as well as in African countries of Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Gambia and Malawi.

Maser's fast moving product has been attributed to its range of affordable LED TVs, including 4k smart TVs, that are said to match specifications of higher end offerings.

The company says it has an 'A' rating by the Indian Standards Bureau, making it close in quality to those from top-tier A+ brands and a notch above the A- rating used by Tier 2 and 3 brands.

Maser is banking on its success via e-commerce online platforms such as Noon and Amazon; and Jumnia in Africa.

MASER’s expansion plans include tapping public sector projects. In Africa, MASER LED display TVs (for outdoor use) have been purchased by the government of South Africa for high-profile installations. MASER is currently focusing on large screen display TVs for outdoor use to supply to public sector entities in Africa.

To meet the demand for online learning amid the current pandemic, Maser has claimed its developing a patented new touch-screen TV.

The TV screen can also be turned into an interactive display screen that allows users to 'write' on it with a pen – a patented new technology, which has versatile applications from classrooms to boardrooms.