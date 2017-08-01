Sony launches new noise cancelling headphones

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 June 2020 - 2:37 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sony has launched its latest noise cancelling headphones range, the WH-CH710N, which is priced at AED 699 in the UAE.

The headphones feature artificial the company's intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) technology, which constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode.

Additionally, dual microphones feeding forwards and backwards mean the WH-CH710N headphones catch more ambient sounds.

Near Field Communication (NFC) lets users start stream music with just one touch while a built-in li-ion battery allows for up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge.

The headphones also come with a quick charge function that gets 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charging.


