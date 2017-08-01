ARRI appoints Ivo Ivanovski as general manager of lighting divison

Broadcast
News
Published: 15 June 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

ARRI has appointed Ivo Ivanovski as general manager of the lighting business unit, Ivanovski will assume his new role from August 1, 2020.

Together with general manager Markus Lampier, Ivanovski will manage ARRI’s Lighting Business Unit out of the facility in Stephanskirchen, Germany.

Ivanovski will be responsible for demand creation including the areas of product management, application engineering, service, sales, and marketing.

The Macedonian national studied electrical engineering at the University for Applied Sciences in Aachen, Germany.

After earning his Bachelor of Science degree, Ivanovski began his career at Targetti Lighting in Italy where he pioneered the use of LED technology in the field of general lighting.

Soon after completing his MBA studies in Duesseldorf, Germany, Ivanovski continued his professional career at Osram Opto Semiconductors.

Here he has held several management positions in marketing and sales, including global marketing director automotive sensing and sales director general lighting EMEA region.

In his role at ARRI, Ivanovski will be working on LED solutions as well as the advancement of various lighting applications.

Markus Zeiler, executive board member at ARRI said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Ivo Ivanovski to our team. I was privileged to be able to work with him as a business partner during ARRI’s successful LED SkyPanel platform ramp-up; Ivo’s drive, talent, and leadership will certainly fit right in at ARRI Lighting.”

ARRI Lighting’s products and studio solutions are used in the fields of film, TV, photography, theater, and live events.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

