Shahid partners with e-voucher distribution platform Mintroute

Broadcast
News
Published: 15 June 2020 - 1:04 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC Group’s digital streaming platform, Shahid has signed a distribution deal with Dubai-based electronic voucher distribution platform, Mintroute, to make Shahid VIP purchases easier for consumers in the region.

Subscriptions of Shahid VIP – which gives access to Shahid’s premium content library – can now be purchased through 250,000 points of sale across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

These new channels enable customers to acquire Shahid VIP subscription through an e-code delivered to the customer instantly through email/SMS/or via an ‘’e-receipt’’ from point of sale (PoS) machines in the market.

Customers can purchase the codes through a variety of payment methods to suit their needs and location.

In a press statement MBC explained the importance of such partnerships: "Although credit card penetration has been increasing in the region, cash payments are still the preferred method of payment for a number of territories, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and Morocco. Due to this, many over-the-top (OTT) companies around the world have adapted to make their products available via an ‘’e-code’’ that can be acquired from multiple online and offline digital e-voucher aggregators."

Shahid VIP subscription is now available through channels by Stc in Saudi Arabia, which is the largest sales and distribution arm of Stc Group.

Operating 57,000+ points of sales across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman and available on their website mystore.com.sa.

In addition, through Og Money app (formally known as Payit) which is the main payment service provider in Kuwait, customers can top up their e-wallet by transferring money from any bank in Kuwait.

Similarly, among other wallets providing Shahid VIP subscriptions in the region are Zain Cash Iraq and Zain Cash Jordan and CashUnited Lebanon, which is a financial services provider that operates through 500+ agents in Lebanon.

