Carrefour launches standalone app on Huawei AppGallery

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 June 2020 - 1:28 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has collaborated with Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to launch the upgraded Carrefour mobile app on Huawei AppGallery that is now fully integrated with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) features.

The application offers smartphone users features such as order delivery tracking, and is integrated into Huawei Map and Location Kit to provide a better e-commerce experience.

The introduction of Carrefour Mobile App joins a growing list of essential e-commerce mobile applications on Huawei AppGallery.

The Carrefour App also gives access to Majid Al Futtaim’s Share loyalty programme, promotions and deals, orders history and receipts and customisable shopping lists among other features.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi pharma company implements new software to guarantee deliveires
    Here’s why we’re asking you to sign up to read our content
      Long-haul airlines and super-connectors at risk of connection chaos
        Here’s why we’re asking you to sign up to read our content
          Here’s why we’re asking you to sign up to read our content

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative