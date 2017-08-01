Carrefour launches standalone app on Huawei AppGallery

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has collaborated with Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to launch the upgraded Carrefour mobile app on Huawei AppGallery that is now fully integrated with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) features.

The application offers smartphone users features such as order delivery tracking, and is integrated into Huawei Map and Location Kit to provide a better e-commerce experience.

The introduction of Carrefour Mobile App joins a growing list of essential e-commerce mobile applications on Huawei AppGallery.

The Carrefour App also gives access to Majid Al Futtaim’s Share loyalty programme, promotions and deals, orders history and receipts and customisable shopping lists among other features.