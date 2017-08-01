EditShare and Adobe collaborate to remote production and workflows

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 June 2020 - 3:15 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

EditShare has collaborated with Adobe to enhance end-to-end remote production and collaborative editing workflows.

The integrated solution of EditShare with Adobe seamlessly connects editing workflows into a wider media ecosystem with deep metadata tracking and workflow automation to simplify storytelling, whether on-premise, in a hybrid configuration, or as a complete cloud-based workflow.

The new Flow panel for Adobe Premiere Pro transforms content management, proxy and remote editing, and review and approval workflows for editors.

EditShare’s EFS open storage solution enhances collaborative editing with full support for project-locking for Productions in Premiere Pro.

With the Productions feature set, Premiere Pro can now handle projects with an extraordinary number of assets while maintaining peak performance.

Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare, said: “Building collaborative digital video workflows for our customers continues to be one of the fundamental drivers of our Flow and EFS partner developments.”

“Our solutions are optimized from the highest levels of the technology stack down to the storage file system, so creatives can work with Adobe tools in any location, with the very best user experience. The Flow Panel for Premiere Pro and EFS support for Productions enables users to delve deep into on-premise, cloud or deep archive storage to find that all important content, and collaborate with colleagues anywhere in the world, all without ever leaving the Adobe Premiere Pro UI.”

