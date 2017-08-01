Louvre Abu Dhabi launches cinematic podcasts

Louvre Abu Dhabi added to its digital offering by releasing a 20-minute cinematic podcast entitled We Are Not Alone.

Composed and produced by Soundwalk Collective, an experimental group of artists and musicians, this podcast invites audiences to discover Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture through a science-fiction narrative.

The podcast is accompanied by a short film that reimagines the museum as the backdrop to this poetic tale that takes place in a post-human galaxy thousands of years in the future.

We Are Not Alone by Soundwalk Collective is available on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website in six languages.

The work utilises an original script written by Stéphan Crasneanscki. The story draws on the unique geometry, architecture and concepts behind Louvre Abu Dhabi’s creation.

The experience begins with a message from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architect Jean Nouvel, recorded for future generations. A narrator then places the audience within the tale’s futuristic world, inviting them to imagine the museum’s surroundings in a galaxy that has survived long after human extinction. Posing questions on free will, human nature and destiny, the experience reflects on the human condition in a dystopian future ruled by artificial intelligence.

Stéphan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli from Soundwalk Collective said: “We Are Not Alone allows audiences to lose themselves as they imagine or walk under Louvre Abu Dhabi’s iconic dome and the dynamic dimensions that the museum offers. The experience creates a dialogue between past and present civilisations – as represented throughout Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection – and creates an imaginative future where humanity has taken on a completely new form. The various narrators of this audio creation interact with each other through a script that transcends borders, languages, geographies and cultures.”

The podcast represents the first part of the collaboration with Soundwalk Collective, offering a preview of an on-site 40-minute audio tour that will be available to visitors through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s multimedia guide at a later stage.