Sony teams up with Gearbox rental services in UAE

Published: 16 June 2020 - 3:15 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sony Middle East and Africa has partnered with Gearbox, a UAE-based photography and prosumer videography rental company, to provide amateur and professional photographers in the UAE with integrated online access to hire Sony’s latest range of Alpha cameras and lenses.

An intuitive online tool updates the quantity and type of inventory available to prospective buyers on Gearbox's website.

The customised workflow assures delivery of the product by afternoon, a day before the rental commences.

The delivery service also collects the products back a day after the rental expires.

“By collaborating with Gearbox customers will have access to good workflow and online platform for rentals of Sony cameras and lenses. This is a good opportunity for photography professionals and enthusiasts to try out the many industry leading benefits offered by Sony cameras and lenses, before owning them,” said Jason Rego, senior manager digital imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa.


