CJP launches live sports production system

CJP Broadcast has announced a new addition to its range of products and services with the introduction of a fully integrated transportable live sports production system.

Comprising the Streamstar production unit, InPlayer video-on-demand paywall and JW Player streaming service, it provides the core resources needed to create complete programmes for live streaming or VOD distribution.

Available in several versions supporting up to eight camera inputs, the system can ISO-record multiple source feeds simultaneously, plus the live output stream, to a 1 terabyte internal SSD for live mixing or offline postproduction. It is intended for use with a combination of unmanned remote-control broadcast HD pan/tilt/zoom cameras, goal cameras and traditional-style manned ENG tripod-mountable cameras, wireless drone cameras or auxiliary sources such as Skype-TX-connected guests.

Integrated into the system are a selection of production capabilities include four-layer graphics, transitions, real-time replay, slow-motion replay, on-the-fly highlights creation, advert insertion, clip insertion and audio mixing.

Chris Phillips, broadcast managing director, CJP said: "This all-in-one solution opens up the world of mobile TV production and live streaming to organisations such as Tier 2 sports rights owners, leagues and clubs that hitherto would have been challenged by the economics, technical complexity and crewing overheads of traditional broadcasting."