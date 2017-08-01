Magewell expands recording, live stream capabilities of Ultra Stream encoders

Magewell has released a new upgrade for its award-winning Ultra Stream family of live streaming encoder hardware that further enhances the devices' operability.

Available in all new units and as a free firmware update for existing customers, version 1.3 adds flexible new recording modes alongside expanded streaming protocol support and various minor refinements.

Magewell's Ultra Stream encoders have been made to suit non-professional users, enabling record or stream of high-quality video with one click, using a browser-based web interface or a smartphone app.

Nick Ma, CEO and CTO, Magewell said: "Many individuals and organisations are turning to live streaming for the first time to help them continue communicating with their followers, members, constituents or fans. Ultra Stream's outstanding ease of use and affordability make it easy for new streamers to get started, while the encoders' quality, reliability and feature-richness make it similarly appealing for streaming professionals."

In addition to streaming live to popular services or a custom server, Ultra Stream encoders can record video as files to a USB drive, internal storage, or an associated smartphone. The new update enables recording to the device's built-in storage or attached USB drive with a choice of two modes.

The new update also adds support for the RTSP streaming protocol -- still used in many enterprises' internal streaming servers and industrial applications -- alongside Ultra Stream's existing RTMP capabilities. Other enhancements include expanded controls in the web-based interface; new tools for downloading recorded clips; and image adjustments including brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue.