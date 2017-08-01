TwoFour54 to hold Summer Camp 2020 virtually

TwoFour54’s Summer Camp will return in July in a brand new online format.

Registration is now open for the ‘Virtual Summer Camp 2020’, taking place over two weeks in July and will provide young talents with the opportunity to explore the world of media through a dynamic programme incorporating interactive workshops and culminate in a virtual closing ceremony.

The programme will be held over Zoom Video Communications and feature media experts from leading entities, including Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, The National, Ubisoft, SAE Arabia, Majid TV , Dukkan Media, Laqtah and Inner Seed.

Additionally freelancers and experts drawn from 19-23’s vibrant community will offer their insights and expertise, including TV Presenter Rafid Al Harethi, content creator Alaa Al Harethi and members from twofour54’s legal and post-production departments.

Sessions will cover key topics within the industry, such as social media ethics and copyrights, as well as practical skills-based training like editing, photography, filming and putting the final touches on videos. In addition to that, students will be able to learn and experience the key factors behind successful branding, podcasting, storytelling and storyboarding.

In a new addition for 2020, TwoFour54’s Summer Camp has been expanded to cover two distinct age groups, and include a specific camp for older students for the first time. Students will be split into two separate week-long camps, with each day encompassing two different interactive and entertaining sessions between 11:00 am to 1:45 pm, followed by a follow-up session between students and the working team from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All students will receive a “wonders box” before their camp commences, which includes all the session materials, stationary and required documents from partners.

Michael Garin, CEO of TwoFour54 Abu Dhabi, said: “The Summer Camp programme has grown from strength to strength over the past five years, offering more than 160 children the unique chance to learn about the ever-evolving media industry from the pioneering experts within twofour54’s community. This year’s virtual edition – a first for us – reflects our ability to quickly adapt to a rapidly changing environment and underscores our commitment to empowering our youth and developing and nurturing the media community.”

Maitha Khalifa, head of creative lab at TwoFour54 Abu Dhabi, said: “One of TwoFour54’s longstanding goals is to provide learning opportunities for young people to explore careers in the media industry. Our annual Summer Camp programme embodies that goal, providing an interactive learning experience that allows young people to hear directly from today’s media industry leaders. We’re very excited to launch the virtual edition of the programme this year, which will present us with an exciting new way to engage the next generation of media leaders.”

The first camp will run from July 12-16 under the theme of “Gratitude,” where students between 10 to 12 years old will be challenged to develop a video that expresses their appreciation for Covid-19 frontline heroes.

The second camp for those in the 13-15 year old range will run from July 19-23 under the theme of “The Future Influencers”. This camp will focus on teaching young talents how to develop their own personal brand and how to create influential digital content for social media.

Since its inception in 2016, more than 160 young talents have been introduced to a wide range of media activities through the annual Summer Camp programme, offering them the chance to discover their passion and explore the experience of working in the media industry.

TwoFour54 Summer Camp 2020 is open for children of all nationalities aged between 10 and 15 who live in Abu Dhbai, UAE.