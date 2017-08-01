Panasonic launches HDR studio camera

In an expansion to its AK series studio and field camera line-up, Panasonic has announced the AK-HC3900 1080p HDR studio camera system, which will be upgradable to native 4K 60p/50p.

With the new camera Panasonic is targeting the broadcast sector, education and corporate markets due to what it believes is its “low cost”.

The new unit follows in the footsteps of the company’s AK-HC3800, a model that has defined high-quality professional systems and cost-efficient production for close to a decade, according to Panasonic.

Improvements distinguishing the AK-HC3900 include a full simultaneous HDR/SDR feature set, expanded multi-format capability (1080: 59.94p, 50p, 59.94i, 50i, 29.97PsF, 25PsF, 23.98PsF; 720: 59.94p/50p) and a future upgrade option to 4K 60p/50p production with native 4K video and 2000TV horizontal resolution.

Stefan Hofmann, manager sales engineering, Panasonic Broadcast and ProAV said: “The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ captures its raw image from an internal 4K imaging system to deliver its HD / HDR images with ITU-R BT.2020 wide colour space. The Internal 4K capture also means that the future optional 4K system upgrade will yield a full 2000 TV lines horizontal resolution.”

The AK-HC3900 achieves a high sensitivity of F10 at 59.94Hz (2,000 lx) and a S/N ratio of 62 dB. The camera offers a built-in motorised ND filter.

The AK-HC3900, AK-HCU250 and AK-HRP250 will be available in Q4 2020, with pricing to be announced.