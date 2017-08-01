Synamedia expands network partner program with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Synamedia has signed an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to use HPE ProLiant servers to power its solutions and further advance its video network portfolio.

The new solution addresses broadcasters and content creators output requirement as they seek to transition from hardware appliances to software solutions.

Synamedia’s video network portfolio features a software-defined video network that delivers one of the industry’s broadest solutions sets to help operators virtualise their networks and move their workflows to full software running on any cloud.



Synamedia’s software-defined video network in combination with its automation tools help customers scale up and down in public, private or hybrid cloud environments cost-effectively and efficiently, and launch 24/7 and/or pop-up channels on the infrastructure available.

Julien Signes, SVP and general manager, video network, Synamedia said: “For scalability and channel availability, broadcasters, content owners and service providers must transition from hardware to software-based solutions, and they need to work with a partner who can manage the transition to a virtualized network, end-to-end, with reliability. Our portfolio and expertise offer the full package to help customers achieve this transformation, and working with a proven partner like HPE will help them get there quickly and securely.”

Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE said: “By combining HPE OEM ProLiant Gen 10 servers that extend industry-leading performance, security and versatility, with Synamedia’s software-defined video network solutions, TV and media network providers can quickly deploy reliable, scalable platforms with a focus on extending and delivering enhanced experiences to customers.”



Synamedia’s video network portfolio is said to be in used by more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers.