Al Aan TV to broadcast virtual DS Awards live

Broadcast
News
Published: 2 June 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Digital Studio and Al Aan TV have partnered to broadcast the first-ever Digital Studio virtual awards on Aish Al Aan (AAA)

AAA is brand new Arabic language live streaming platform that is targeted towards Arab youth.

The first virtual DSAwards will also be streamed live simultaneously on Digital Studio’s online platforms. Click here to subscribe to the different social media channels - YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Meanwhile, a repeat telecast of the DSAwards will be broadcast on the same day on Al Aan TV at 05:00 PM.

Al Aan TV is free-to-air on Arabsat and Nilesat, and is also available to view free online and on social channels across all smart devices.

The satellite (cable/IPTV) channel is present on both major telco service providers - DU channel number 245 and E-Vision channel number 164.

Commenting on the partnership Solange El Rassi, head of corporate communications, Al Aan Television said: “We believe that the current crisis of Covid-19, has led to a significant increase in using technology and a unique opportunity to understand its real potential. Digital Studio Awards going virtual is a powerful example of how they are shaping the future of broadcast industry coping with the evolving technology.”

