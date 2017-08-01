Appear TV launch new features on X Platform

Broadcast
News
Published: 2 June 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Appear TV has launched a host of new video networking features on its X Platform.

Two new software-defined modules have been launched to complement the existing range, enabling operators to tap into the latest standards within the communication universe and deliver new services at unprecedented quality levels.

Operators may select between high-capacity IP and ASI modules, each handling up to 2000 services.

The IP module supports standards such as SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110 with PTP and 40GbE interfaces, so operators can securely utilize the full potential of their network.

The X Platform also provide market-leading, latency optimized compression featuring TICO, JPEG2K, AVC and HEVC at up to UHD resolution with flexible HDR support, catering to most applications. Since most functions are software defined, common hardware can be used and re-purposed to new roles instantly.

To ensure a smooth ownership experience, regular software releases deliver a continuous stream of important feature upgrades for new and existing X Platform operators, Appear said in a press statement.

These range from quality assurance aids such as traffic policing, real-time network monitoring and fully configurable source redundancy switching (with a fully seamless TS switching mode) through to the implementation of new streaming options using SRT and Zixi.

The flexibility, security and remote traffic management capabilities are so advanced on X Platform it is seen by many as the only true universal appliance in existence today, covering virtually all roles within the contribution, distribution and DTH streaming space.

“The X Platform provides patented lossless redundancy and quality assurance unrivaled in the industry”, said Thomas Lind, product director at Appear TV. “Our new modules combined with the latest features solidify the X Platform’s position as the front runner in the video compression and networking domain.”

