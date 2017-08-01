Art Format Lab supports Digital Studio Virtual awards

Published: 2 June 2020 - 12:08 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Art Format Lab - a Dubai-based media house that specialises in content development, production, sales and distribution - has joined hands as one of the sponsors for the inaugural Digital Studio Virtual Awards.

Speaking about the disruption in work caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic Khulud Abu Homos, chief executive, Art Format Lab said: "As a content company we were hit hard during our highest season, we had to take the tough decision to stop production in the midst of shooting a feature film in the UAE and filming a docudrama across KSA. Our production team members were stuck away from their homes. Still, we put our financial targets aside and made our crew’s safety and well-being our ultimate priority."

Despite facing financial drawbacks due to disruption to production and workflows Homos said supporting an event such as the Digital Studio Virtual Awards was of paramount importance.

The first virtual DSAwards will also be streamed live at 1pm on June 3, 2020 across on Digital Studio’s online platforms. Click here to subscribe to the social media channels - YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The awards will also air on Al Aan TV's Aish Al Aan streaming platform, with a re-run on Al Aan TV's linear channel at 5pm on the same day.

