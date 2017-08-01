Net Insight selected for new IP media network in the Middle East

Net Insight’s partner Middle East Telecommunications Company (METCO) has signed an agreement with a an unnamed customer in the Middle East for a new nationwide media network based on the company's Nimbra solutions.

The new network provides HD and UHD/4K uncompressed contribution capabilities covering multiple locations. To ensure high-quality viewer experience, METCO will use a range of Net Insight’s Nimbra products for multi-purpose transport, media acceleration and professional IP media transport.

Abdulamir Al Muscati, general manger at METCO said, “We chose Net Insight as their open video-centric solution offers a combination of broadcast grade reliability, scalability and simplicity to manage large media networks,” Al Muscati added, “the highly flexible Nimbra transport platform also allows for an easy future network expansion.”

In response, Ulrik Rohne, VP Media Networks at Net Insight said, “We look forward to working closely with METCO to ensure successful implementation. We are also proud to share our experience in building IP media networks around the globe.”

The order was won, and product delivery will take place during the second quarter of 2020.

The total order value exceeds $1m, including Nimbra hardware, software as well as services.

In line with Net Insight’s strategy to grow recurring revenue, the contract consists of more than 20% professional services and support, spread over the next three years.