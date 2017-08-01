Point Source launches hygenic intercom headsets

Point Source Audio’s patented CM-i family of in-ear intercom headsets has received a design upgrade.

The new design — brought to market earlier than initially planned in light of the current health crisis — adds factors such as detachable earbuds for improved hygiene and accessibility to more easily customise with a user’s custom in-ear monitors.

The upgraded design now features a connector common among in-ear monitor manufacturers that will allow for a much quicker change over should the user choose to personalise their headset with in-ear monitors from brands such as 64 Audio or Ultimate Ears.

A further benefit of this important feature is for rental companies and venues that supply headsets for their techs.

The removable earphones are a common feature to both the CM-i3 and CM-i5 intercom headsets which helps companies address the challenging health management of cleaning and maintaining required safety equipment worn by its staff.

The in-earphones are a highly personal item, and typical with small electronic parts may be difficult to sanitise properly. The personal assignment of the detachable in-earphones ensures that users take responsibility for their in-ear buds and there is never any sharing of the in-ears themselves.

“The current global situation has brought hygiene to the front of everybody’s mindset, but in fact, these challenges have always been looming,” says James Lamb, president of Point Source Audio.

“This design change can help ease the administration process of dispensing personal gear to work crews, especially in regard to reducing the health risks if sharing equipment.”