Huawei MatePad Pro 5G launches in the UAE

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has launched the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G in the UAE.

The MatePad series is available for pre-orders in the UAE from 24th June starting from AED1,099 for the MatePad and AED1,999 pricetag for the MatePad Pro 5G.

The MatePad Pro is powered by the 7nm Kirin 990 flagship chipset, which helps it deliver high battery life along with better performance thanks to its 7250mAh battery and the power-saving features integrated into Kirin 990.

The tablet runs on the company’s EMUI10 and supports multi-winndow, multi-screen collaboration and Huawei app multiplier.

It also supports the Huawei M-Pencil and a magnetic keyboard, while supporting wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The tab comes in a 10.8-inch 16:10 display that offers 90% screen-to-body-ratio.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 5G comes with IPS panel featuring a 2K QHD (2560×1600) resolution at a pixel density of 280ppi. It’s capable of fully displaying the DCI-P3 cinematic colour gamut at 540 nits brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio.