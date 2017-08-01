Digital Games Conference set to begin today

Digital Games Conference (DGC) Live, a three-day digital event is set to be held from June 21-23 (11am-11pm GST each day).

The virtual event will be broadcast on www.dgcgames.com and will shed insights into the gaming industry from world-class international and regional speakers.

The highly anticipated fourth edition of DGC will be a virtual event with B2B meeting platforms and a Digital Expo to facilitate an exchange of ideas and connections.

NEOM has come onboard as the key partner for the digital conference as the firm will unveil its plans on playing an integral role in the gaming industry worldwide.

Wayne Borg, managing director of the media, entertainment, culture and fashion sectors at NEOM said, “NEOM wants to be the epicentre of the region’s gaming industry and we have identified the key enablers required to create and foster a flourishing, legacy free environment for the industry in MENA.” He added, “The Digital Gaming Conference provides us with the ideal opportunity to engage directly with leading regional and international gaming companies, and the industry pioneers, to provide everything they need to ensure a sustainable and successful future.”

DGC Live 2020 will be the platform for companies associated with the development of gaming in the region to announce their initiatives, launch new products and share knowledge.

NEOM, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, In5, TikTok, Robocom VR, TPAY Mobile, Seagate, HTC are some of the key sponsors for this virtual event.

Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City said: “Dubai is fast becoming an international center for gaming and content creation thanks to its infrastructure, ease of doing business, relevant events and platforms and international attractiveness as a whole. We’re delighted to support DGC Live 2020 and look forward to engaging with key players to build on the growth gaming witnessed over the past years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

The video game industry represents an untapped opportunity for the Middle East and to build a world-class ecosystem you need talent, hence our community's main focus remains to attract talents from all over the world. Currently it is home to animators, musicians, designers, developers and other creative professionals who are working together to drive this movement forward locally and regionally.

Game publishers, developers, investors, E-Sports teams, influencers and VR innovators – over 100 speakers are included in the packed 12-hour program.

Click here to see the three-day agenda: www.dgcgames.com

Karim Ibrahim CEO of Robocom VR said: “We are the generation of entertainment and we constantly need to be entertained. We need more immersive content to be able to connect with gamers to take to them to a new level of gaming. We are proud to be the first Middle Eastern company to launch the Transformers IP in the region and we think DGC Live is the perfect platform to spread awareness on all our new games and projects for gamers and industry professionals. ”

DGC Live 2020 will also feature African gaming industry experts as well. Habib Chams, founder of DGC Games, said: “We are excited this year to welcome the key game changers in the African continent, with a unique reach in this edition program to more than 15 African countries, connecting Africa with the Middle East and the rest of the world.”

In addition to the business of games, gamers can look forward to Cosplay competitions, DJ sets and games jam on every day of the event.