Play launches headphones with AI in the UAE

Play, an Indian consumer electronics company, has launched its headset brand PLAYGO BH-70.



The company claims that the headphones are the first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven noise cancelling wireless headset.

The AI allows for self-calibration of both left and right earphones, hybrid active noise cancellation, smart-touch-and-talk and auto pause and play features.

The PLAYGO BH-70 also features 40 mm drivers which helps in its rich sound output, and comes with a 1000 mAh battery which allows for up to 24 hours of usage on ANC active mode.

The headphones are powered by a Qualcomm processor, and comes with bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Apt-X codec with built-in CVC 6.0 noise cancelling microphones.

The microphones allow the headphones to be compatible with voice commands that can be used with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri.

Sandeep Banga, co-founder, Play said: “Ever since we successfully launched in India, PLAY has been receiving huge demand from consumers and partnership offers from across geographies. The UAE has always been one of the key international markets which we feel will have a strong positive reception to it, following the huge support technology gets from the government, businesses and the consumers themselves.”