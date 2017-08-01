Preparing for a pandemic and beyond

The pandemic created several avenues of introspection. Reinforced by the time we had during the stay home quarantines, many of us sought to find answers to the question — how prepared were we for the Coronavirus pandemic?

Zixi, a supplier in the live broadcast space, polled execs from 80 different media companies at the end of March to ask them just that.

Interestingly, majority did not believe we are experiencing a one-time event and rather now believe that moving forward, they will need a permanent capability to enable broadcast quality live streaming operations from remote locations such as the home.

With many inflexible hardware-based video infrastructures, keeping employees safe and at home while the show still goes on has been difficult. Many companies are realising the benefits of IP-based infrastructures, shifts towards software-based virtualised workflows and IP transmission have not happened fast enough for some.

The announcement that Twitter and Square employees had the option to work from home forever sent shockwaves not only in the media industry, but the real-estate sector as well.

It’s been almost three months since Coronavirus disrupted businesses, including several media and production houses in the UAE and the wider GCC. Employees have had to function as normal by working from home. The only challenge that I feel which needs overcoming is replicating playout and broadcast systems. Otherwise thanks to the internet, cloud and virtual softwares we have very well adopted to working and churning out content from our homes.

If you are still seeking answers as to your state of preparedness to deal with a pandemic — don’t. There is no way we could predict that the pandemic would create pandemonium. If your business has been hit hard, don’t be disheartened, easier said than done — I know. Get your thinking caps on and adopt yourself and your company, however big or small, to fill in a new niche.

I cannot wait to read the success stories that will come in the form of your nominations for next year’s Digital Studio Awards.

As always feel free to get in touch by dropping me an email at nikhil.pereira@itp.com.