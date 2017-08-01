UN and AWAAN partner to share content exclusively on its platform

The broadcast comes in the framework of the media partnership between the United Nations (UN) and Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), which allows the Radio and TV sector in DMI to broadcast a collection of documentaries related to the United Nation’s campaign (UN in Action), that reflects human stories from a global perspective.

The UN films will be available free on AWAAN digital platform. The list of humanitarian and societal issues films includes more than 40 documentaries in the areas of sustainable development, climate change, economic development, women, culture, education, humanitarian aid and other issues.

Launched in Ramadan 2011, by Dubai Media Incorporated, AWAAN is a digital platform with a large library for local and Arab media in the Middle East.

AWAAN contains more than 150,000 hours of video and audio files, with a flexible design that responds to all browsers, whether desktops, smart devices, tablets, smartphones, as well as Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Humax, Chrome Cast, Google and other digital platforms and applications. AWAAN is the first video platform available on Apple smart watch.